The world in your gut

It’s me, the walking bacterioverse

You have probably heard that by number most of the cells in your body are not actually human, but bacteria (but don’t worry, by mass we are mostly human). Although bacteria are literally crawling all over us, we do not actually notice most of them. Some of them we brush from our teeth twice a day, while a small set of them can make us ill. However, there is also a large army of bacteria in our gut, which we could not well do without.

Most animals large enough to be visible to our eye live in a symbiosis with gut bacteria. While some of them can do without, most would simply starve. No eukaryotic organism has evolved the ability to digest cellulose, and herbivores like cows and rabbits can only cover their energy requirements by relying on bacteria to do the digestion for them. The same is also true for humans. Many of the carbohydrates we consume fall into the category of glycans, which are indigestible to us, but are processed by a large variety of gut bacteria, who make the nutrients available to us.

The amount of research conducted about the bacteria living in our gut has increased almost 20 fold over the last 10 years.

While the first efforts were focused on describing our intestinal inhabitants, and relating the extraordinary diversity to geography, age, ethnicity and sex, current research is more concerned with the health implications of a changing gut population. Scientist don’t stop at the obvious links between the gut bacteria and digestion related diseases like irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease or obesity. Now the research encompasses multiple sclerosis, liver cirrhosis, autism and depression.

Thanks to the ever decreasing cost of sequencing, the effect of our diet on the gut microbiome can be easily determined: Get some volunteers, take a stool sample and sequence it exhaustively, then make the volunteers go on a particular diet and repeat the whole process. This is exactly what Bonder et. al. did to determine the effects of a gluten free diet. They show that a gluten free diet reduces the abundance of some types of bacteria which are usually associated with digestive problems, and can thus explain the relief even a short term gluten free diet can provide to those who suffer from stomach aches. However, they also show that there are few other effects, concluding that a gluten free diet for non-medical reasons is neither dangerous nor beneficial to our health.

It is much more difficult to determine the effect of our gut bacteria on our health. Kang et. al. found that certain bacterial groups were less prominent in the stool samples taken from autistic children over healthy controls. But what exactly does that tell us? Do these bacteria prevent autism? Does autism affect the diversity of bacteria in your gut? Or were there simply more autistic children on a special diet than in the control group? We do not even yet know all the factors that influence the gut microbiome, thus it is impossible to control for all of them in a study. However a causation study can shed light onto these questions.

It is possible to induce a disease in mice which is like multiple sclerosis in humans. Being able to identify the symptoms, Cekanaviciute et. al. could place stool from patients and healthy people into mice and discover that the former group of mice developed MS-like symptoms. More specifically, they could highlight three species of bacteria which could explain the symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Akkermansia muciniphila is more abundant in patients with MS. While many studies have linked it to inflammation, descriptions of its effect are contradictory in recent studies, though many seem to agree that a diet rich in animal fats will make matters worse. The researchers also found an increased abundance of Acinetobacter calcoaceticus, which produces a mimic of myelin proteins (the protein that surrounds your nerve cells); the resulting immune response could be the origin of the autoimmune reaction against the body’s own myelin proteins. Finally, a decrease in the proportion of Parabacteroides distasonis, which was shown to induce the anti-inflammatory pathway in mice, will exacerbate symptoms.

If many diseases can be explained by an imbalance in your bacterial gut population, how did the balance go wrong in the first place? Was it an infection with some bacterium like Acinetobacter calcoaceticus that can come from lettuce? Did the rest just follow, or do we only get the disease if we are unfortunate enough to have added up several unhealthy shifts? And how do we fix this? Antibiotics? A special diet? Or could we flood the gut with bacteria from healthy people? The answer will almost certainly be different for every disease, and maybe even for every person.

Will an investigation of our health in future always include a stool sample? And how many of our inflictions can we solve by altering our diet or swallowing a pill containing bacteria from a healthy person’s gut?